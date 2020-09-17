Sony PlayStation 5: Everything you need to know

Just a few days ago, Microsoft announced the price and availability of the company's most powerful gaming console Xbox Series X along with affordable Series S. Now, Sony on Thursday (September 17) revealed the PlayStation (PS) 5 details.

The company has confirmed that both the PS 5 Digital Edition and the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive will hit stores initially in seven markets such as U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 19. Later, they will be made available in other global markets including Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa in the following weeks.

As far as the price is concerned, PS5 Digitial Edition will cost $399.99/¥39,980/€399.99/£359.99 in respective markets, while the PS5 Blu-Ray Drive model will set you back by $499.99/¥49,980/€499.99/£449.99 (MSRP). However, there is no mention of when the PS5 will be made available in India just yet.

The PS5 series is priced competitive to match the Xbox Series X. It will be interesting to see which gaming console will the consumers go for, this year.

The new PS5 comes with a custom processor and graphics engine to offer the immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller. Check-out the fully detailed technical specifications below.

The company also announced that there will be at least five launch day exclusive gaming titles on November 19. Also, Astro's Playroom (Japan Studio) will come pre-installed in the PS5.

Also, Sony showcased the trailers of the new upcoming gaming titles such as Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Capcom), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames), Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), New God of War title (Santa Monica Studio).

PlayStation 5 Launch Day Games from SIE Worldwide Studios

1) Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5

2) Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

3) Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

4) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/¥5,900/€59.99 (RRP)

5) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

6) Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99/¥6,900/€69.99 (RRP)



PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Price details. Credit: Sony



Considering the fact that the PS4 owners will take time, probably months or even a year or two, to upgrade their gaming console to the new PS5, so Sony has decided to offer backward compatibility to the following new games-- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Also, PS5 owners with PS Plus membership will be able to download and play a curated library of PS4 games such as Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more. The PS Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PS Plus members receive for a single subscription price, the company said.

Accessories

Sony is bringing lots of accessories such as DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) for US$69.99/¥6,980/€69.99 (RRP), PULSE 3D wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones for US$99.99/¥9,980/€99.99 (RRP), HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments for US$59.99/¥5,980/€59.99 (RRP), a Media Remote – to navigate movies and streaming services with ease for US$29.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP) and the DualSense Charging Station – to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers for US$29.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP).

Sony PlayStation 5: Key specifications

Sony PlayStation 5 Technical Specifications CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2”

8 Cores / 16 Threads

Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine

Ray Tracing Acceleration

Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB

448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 825GB

5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) Optical Drive (optional) Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAVBD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAVBD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAVDVD ~3.2xCLV PS5 Game Disc (optional) Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc Video Out HDMI OUT port

Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio 'Tempest' 3D AudioTech Power PS5: 350W PS5 Digital Edition: 340W Input/Output USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB)USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2

USB Type-C port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) Network/Connectivity Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)IEEE Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)(excludes largest projection, excludes Base) PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)(excludes largest projection, excludes Base) Weight PS5: 4.5kg PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg Price (Recommended Retail Price- RRP) PS5: $499.99/¥49,980/€499.99/£449.99 (MSRP) PS 5 Digital Edition: $399.99/¥39,980/€399.99/£359.99 (MSRP)

Sony Dual-Sense Wireless Controllers: Key features

Sony DualSense Wireless Controllers Specifications Buttons PS button, Create button, Options button, Directional buttons (Up/Down/Left/Right), Action buttons (Triangle, Circle, Cross, Square),R1/L1 button, R2/L2 button (with Trigger Effect)Left stick / L3 button, Right stick / R3 button, Touch Pad button, MUTE button Touch Pad 2 Point Touch Pad, Capacitive Type, Click Mechanism Motion Sensor Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer) Audio Built-in Microphone Array, Built-in Mono Speaker, Stereo Headset JackOutput : 48kHz/16bit, Input : 24kHz/16bit Feedback Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Vibration (haptic feedback by dual actuators), Indicators (Light bar / Player indicator / MUTE status) Ports USB Type-C port (Hi-Speed USB), Stereo Headset Jack, Charging Terminals Communication Wireless: Bluetooth Ver5.1

Wired: USB connection (HID, Audio) Battery Type: Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Voltage: DC 3.65V

Capacity: 1,560mAh Dimensions Approx. 160mm x 66mm x 106mm (excludes largest projection) (width x height x depth) Weight Approx. 280g Price US$69.99/¥6,980/€69.99 (RRP)

