Sony India announces PlayStation 5, gaming titles' price details

Last month, Sony officially launched the much-awaited PlayStation 5 (PS5), the successor of the popular gaming console PS4, which was released seven years ago.

The Japanese consumer electronics major revealed that both the PS 5 Digital Edition and the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive will hit stores initially in seven markets such as U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12 with prices starting at $399.

However, there was no official word on when the new PS5 would arrive in India and how much it could cost. This apparently led to speculations that PS 5 release may get delayed in the subcontinent. Now, the company has revealed the price and hinting it may possibly come sooner than later.

Sony's PS5 digital edition will cost Rs 39,990 and you have to shell out a whopping Rs 49,990 for the BlueRay Disc Drive model.

Whereas the Sony DualSense Wireless Controller costs Rs 5,990 and the HD Camera is priced Rs 5,190.

The company is also bringing other accessories including PULSE 3D Wireless Headset (Rs 8,590), Media Remote (Rs 2,590) and DualSense Charging Station (Rs 2,590).

Also, Sony is launching exclusive gaming titles-- Demon's Souls (Rs 4,999), Destruction Allstars (Rs 4,999), Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition (Rs 4,999), Sackboy A Big Adventure (Rs 3,999) and Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales (Rs 3,999).



Sony PlayStation 5 and related accessories. Credit: Sony website



Now that the company has announced the price details of the hardware and the games, we just have to wait for the release date. Word on the street is that the Sony PS5 is likely to arrive in India on November 19.

The new PS5 comes with a custom processor and graphics engine to offer the immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller.

Read more | Sony PlayStation 5: Everything you need to know

Even Xbox Series X comes with the top-of-the-line hardware. It boasts a custom-designed chipset co-developed by Microsoft and AMD. It comes with the latest Zen 2 and next-generation RDNA architecture. It supports accelerated ray tracing, which promises a superior level of visual quality and lighting.

Must read | Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5: Which gaming console suits you best?

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.