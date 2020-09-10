Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Which gaming console suits you best?

Microsoft's gaming division Xbox on Wednesday (September 9) formally announced the launch of the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Xbox's plan is as simple as it gets. The new consoles support all the new games and also compatible with older games up to four generations back. But, the prices of the devices are well placed to meet the budget needs of all segments of consumers.

The new Xbox Series S costs $299 (approx. Rs 21,959) and the Xbox Series X is priced $499 (arond Rs 36,647) in the US.

Also, Xbox Series S will be available for purchase through contracts starting from $24.99 a month for 24 months and Xbox Series X will be available starting from $34.99 a month for 24 months.

However, in India, due to import duties, the same models cost Rs 34,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively. Both the models will be available for pre-order from September 22 onwards and hit stores globally on November 10.

To help make an informed decision, here's is run down of the specifications of the Xbox Series X and the Series S.



Xbox Series X Specifications Xbox Series S Microsoft's custom 7nm class 3.8 GHz AMD Zen 2 octa-core (3.6 GHz with SMT enabled) CPU Microsoft's custom 7nm class 3.6 GHz AMD Zen 2 octa-core (3.4 GHz with SMT enabled) Custom RDNA 2, 52 CU at 1.825 GHz GPU Custom RDNA 2, 20 CUs at 1.565 GHz 12.15 TFLOPS GPU Power 4 TFLOPS Up to 16 GB GDDR6 RAM Up to 10 GB GDDR6 10GB @ 560GB/s & 6GB @ 336GB/s Memory bandwidth 8GB @ 224GB/s & 2GB @ 56GB/s 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD 2.4 GB/s (RAW or uncompressed), 4.8 GB/s (compressed) I/O Throughput 2.4 GB/s (RAW or uncompressed), 4.8 GB/s (compressed) 1TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) Expandable Storage 1TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) 8K Maximum video resolution 1440p with 4K upscaling 120Hz Maximum refresh rate 120Hz 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Performance target 1440p at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 4K UHD Blu-ray Optical Disk Drive No (digital download option only) HDMI 2.1 Display Output HDMI 2.1 151 x 151 x 301 mm & 4.45Kg Dimensions & Weight 60% smaller than Xbox Series X & weight is yet to be ascertained Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward compatible as well. Backward compatible Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward compatible as well. US: $499 India: Rs 49,990 Price US: $299 India: Rs 34,990

Also, Microsoft in collaboration with Electronic Arts is offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members with an EA Play membership at no additional cost starting this holiday (November).

If you are thinking of owning one of the Xbox new consoles, please do let us know in the comments section.

