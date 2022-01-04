Speak Out: January 4, 2022

Speak Out: January 4, 2022

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of misappropriating funds meant for various welfare schemes, claiming that the same money is now reaching beneficiaries' accounts directly under the Yogi Adityanath regime.

Addressing two rallies in Basti and Lucknow to mark the conclusion of the BJP's poll campaign tours -- Jan Vishvas Yatra -- launched last month, Nadda also took pride over the advancement of "cultural nationalism" by his party, forcing its opponents to follow suit.

