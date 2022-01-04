Speak Out: January 4, 2022

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of misappropriating funds meant for various welfare schemes, claiming that the same money is now reaching beneficiaries' accounts directly under the Yogi Adityanath regime.
Addressing two rallies in Basti and Lucknow to mark the conclusion of the BJP's poll campaign tours -- Jan Vishvas Yatra -- launched last month, Nadda also took pride over the advancement of "cultural nationalism" by his party, forcing its opponents to follow suit.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'
RBI allows limited offline digital payments
Man hosts baby shower for pregnant Persian cats
A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles
Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1
The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all
'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'
Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study