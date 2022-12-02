Stuff for your car

Blind spot mirror

This set of four convex blind spot mirrors for motorcycles, trucks, and more.

Car tray

Here’s a multipurpose handy car tray from Zento Deals to keep your car organised and clean. It can be easily hooked to the back of the car seat.

Vacuum cleaner

The Bosch 18V handheld vacuum cleaner is cordless. It comes with five vacuum attachments, extension tubes for cleaning floors, and a crevice attachment for hard-to-reach corners.

Backseat organiser

This black backseat organiser from Prince Lionheart comes with enough pockets.

Diffuser

This car diffuser with a rose perfume can be attached to the car’s ventilation grill.

Trash can

Here’s a compact car trash can from Tantra, which will fit perfectly in most car cup holders. Its easily washable by hand or the dishwasher.

Hanger bar

This car clothes hanger bar from Littlemole, comes in heavy duty metal and with rubber grips. Its expandable and matches most cars, varying from compact cars and to full-size cars like SUVs and RVs.