Subscribe to Deccan Herald-Prajavani Exam Mastermind @ just Rs 399/year

Dear Reader,
As we head into the auspicious festive season, we are delighted to present DH-PV Exam Mastermind, a digital product designed to help students crack a range of competitive exams including those for the Central and State civil services, and police, FDA and banking jobs. Exam Mastermind is a four-page e-paper, five days a week, packed with content that draws on a variety of sources and leverages the deep trove of information, data and analysis that DH and our sister paper Prajavani (PV) possess.
The bilingual e-paper (English and Kannada) caters to students’ verbal, non-verbal, numerical and analytical requirements, provides a huge number of multiple-choice practice questions, and also features embedded video in which an instructor explains key concepts.
We’re confident that Exam Mastermind prices premium content at a level where all students can afford it: we guarantee you will find the annual price tag a pleasant surprise.
To subscribe, please go to www.exammastermind.com.
Do check out a video detailing the product’s features:
And watch Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan’s message:
We wish all exam aspirants all the very best: Go out and ace everything in front of you!
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards
Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise
How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?
Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute
In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East
NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India