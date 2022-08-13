Taurus Daily Horoscope – August 14, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Taurus Daily Horoscope – August 14, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 13 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 21:59 ist

Discord may arise with someone you're close to. Property deals look good. Those who have been too demanding should be put in their place. Travel plans come awry.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:  3

Taurus Horoscope
Horoscope 2022
Horoscope

