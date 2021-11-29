Taurus Daily Horoscope - November 30, 2021

Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Number: 6
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?
UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis
'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster
Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again
Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan
Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?
In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations
US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access