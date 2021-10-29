Taurus Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Number: 2
