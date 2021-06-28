Telegram gets group video call and more features

WhatsApp earlier this year, made controversial changes to the terms of service. It said that the subscribers had to agree to share user details and transaction information on WhatsApp Bussiness with parent company Facebook and sister firms. Or else, they had to uninstall the app. This left many with no option but to switch to other alternatives and, Telegram emerged as the next best messenger app alternative.

But, Telegram still lacked several value-added features compared to WhatsApp. But, the former, in recent months has introduced new services including Clubhouse-like live voice chatrooms, auto-delete, and more.

Now, the new update is bringing the group video calling feature to Telegram. Users can even switch from voice group chat to video format by just tapping on the video camera icon and other members too can change the audio to video chatting.



Group Video call feature on Telegram app. Credit: Telegram



For now, users can accommodate a maximum of 30 members to the group video chat, while the audio group chat feature will continue to have unlimited members limit.

Also, Telegram users will also be able to share their screen during the group video calling session and this comes in handy during an impromptu small team meeting.

Furthermore, Telegram is introducing the 'Noise Suppression' feature to enable a clear audio calling service. It has added a toggle to turn on/off noise control option in the settings.



Screen-share feature. Credit: Telegram



Telegram will now offer more display options on tablets and desktop versions. Users can open the side panel and see a split-screen view of the video grid and list of participants, optimised for both portrait and landscape orientation. The tablet version will also now support the group video call feature too.

