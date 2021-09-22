Telegram gets new update with customisations options

In late August, Telegram achieved a major milestone of one billion userbase. One of the primary reasons for the recent surge in subscribers is the user privacy is better than WhatsApp. The latter made controversial changes related to user privacy policy early this year leading to mass migration to alternate messenger apps.

But, just improving privacy security won't help Telegram hold on to the users if it does not offer value-added features for the users. In that order, Telegram has announced a new update, which is bringing several new customizations options such as chat themes capabilities to its messenger app.

Once updated, Telegram users will be able organise and customise themes to the Chat Folders and set Animated Backgrounds as well.

Initially, the app offers eight new themes that users can apply to specific private chats (one-to-one chats). Each of the new themes showcases colourful gradient message bubbles, beautifully animated backgrounds, and unique background patterns.

The new update is also bringing animated emojis. Users just need to simply send a single emoji to any private chats and then tap on the animated emoji to unleash a full-screen effect.

If both the parties involved in the one-on-one chat have the chat window open, the animations and vibrations play simultaneously on the devices for both of them. The new animated emojis work for one-to-one chat for now.

Telegram is also bringing a read receipt feature. This feature will let the sender know who in the group chat read their message. However, this will work in chat groups with fewer members only.



New features coming to Telegram with the new update. Credit: Telegram



For sake of privacy, read receipts in groups are only stored for 7 days after the message was sent.

In the last update, Telegram had introduced a live stream to unlimited users. Now, the new update will admin of a group to record Live Streams and Video Chats to publish them for those who missed the live version.

Users just have to open the Live Stream or Video Chat menu – with options to record Video and Audio or Only Audio. To record a video, they need to choose an orientation for the final video file, Portrait or Landscape. Once the recording gets finished or ends the broadcast, the file is instantly uploaded to the Saved Messages window.

Telegram has said that the messenger app will migrate from existing 32-bit values for the identifiers of users and channels to the 64-bit value range.

"Until now, Telegram used 32-bit values for the identifiers of users and channels. Due to its fast growth, Telegram had been quickly approaching the maximum number of 32-bit IDs, which is about 2.1 billion. That's why for the last 12 months we've been rebuilding nearly all of our apps, storage architecture, and scripts to migrate to the 64-bit range (so we can expand to other galaxies without any issues). The latest update is critical to let new users sign up for Telegram and existing users keep creating channels and groups," said Pavel Durov, CEO and founder, Telegram.

