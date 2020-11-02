Telegram Messenger gets new features better live location sharing and more

Popular communication service provider Telegram has released a new update to its messenger app on both Android and iOS platforms.

Some of the key improvements include multiple pinned messages options, improved live location sharing and more.

Users can go to Google Play (on Android phone) or Apple App Store (on iPhone) >> type Telegram Messenger >> Update.

Here's the official change-log of what's coming in the new Telegram Messenger update

1) Multiple Pinned messages: Once updated, Telegram users can pin several messages in any chat, including one-on-one chats. Also, users can jump between pinned messages or open them all on a separate page via the top bar



Multiple Pinned Messages feature. Credit: Telegram



2) Improved Live Locations: Users will get notified whenever a friend or a loved one share their live location are at a certain distance from them. Also, they can see which direction users are facing on the live location map



Live Location sharing feature on Telegram. Credit: Telegram



3) Playlists: Now, users can send several music tracks as a playlist

4) Get more data for the Telegram channel: View detailed statistics about the performance of the individual posts in the channels. The company is introducing new tools for admins to track it. In addition to channel statistics, admins can view stats for individual posts in your channel – including a list of public channels to which your post was forwarded.

5) Lot of new emojis: Telegram is bringing lot of emojis including ghosts, spider webs, vampires, zombies and more. Also, there is a slot machine to play as well.



New emojis coming to the messenger app. Credit: Telegram



