TGS 2019: Death Stranding getting 49-minute trailer

With just days to go for the 2019 Tokyo Game Show, famed game director and original designer of the Metal Gear series, Hideo Kojima, will be releasing a new trailer for his upcoming action game, Death Stranding.

In a tweet, Kojima revealed that the trailer will be a whopping 49 minutes long, bringing it squarely into short film length. The game had lengthy gameplay reveal at Gamescom 2019 last month. At TGS, the game will have a total showcase of 80 minutes.

It's going to be 49 mins long.😅 pic.twitter.com/pqizmzDQCb — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 10, 2019

At the #DeathStranding Live Stages, for Sept 12th we will have about 50 mins of content, and for Sept 14th about 30 mins. For Sept 15th, members of the Japanese VO cast will be joining us, and our dear Hideo Kojima will be there too for all the stages! https://t.co/pVb97rZDJz — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 6, 2019

Death Stranding, revealed by Kojima as his first production after a very public divorce with Konami, is developed under the now-independent Kojima Productions umbrella. While very little is known about the game, Kojima described it as an action game, where the goal of the player is to reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society. The game features Norman Reedus as the main protagonist, Sam and Mads Mikkelsen as the main antagonist. Famed film director Guillermo del Toro is also present in the game, alongside Troy Baker and Lindsay Wagner.

Death Stranding launches on the PlayStation 4 on November 8 and is speculated to come to the PC as well.