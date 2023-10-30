The definitive guide to balcony designs

There is a tendency to associate this type of balcony with cultures that particularly value seclusion — screens could allow women to observe the street without being under the eyes of other people — but they are in fact common in many places where airiness is at more of a premium than light. So while you will find them across India (including in new buildings) and in Middle Eastern cities such as Jeddah, they are also a famous feature of Valletta, Malta and — reflecting the important Islamic influence on the architecture of Spain and its colonies — in the Peruvian capital, Lima, where the streets of the historic center are lined with so many latticed balconies on the upper floors that they almost appear to be secondary streets themselves.

Don’t confuse these with the American screened-in porch: They won’t provide bug protection unless you fit the inside of the lattice with netting.