The Lead: Karnataka's Defining Moments — Women and rights

The Lead: Karnataka's Defining Moments — Women & rights

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 21 2021, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 10:28 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, educationist and a former senior journalist based in Shivamogga, Vidya Joseph tells DH about the emancipation of women in Karnataka and the issues relating to it.

Ahmed Shariff: Karnataka's Defining Moments: Women and rights

We are here in the 21st Century but atrocities against women still persist.

But when compared to the past, things have improved. What was the road for women's rights and emancipation? How things came to be like they are today? to answer these questions and more, today we are joined by Educationist and a former senior journalist based in Shivamogga, Vidya Joseph.

Hi mam, welcome to DH Radio.

Vidya Joseph: Thank you. It's a pleasure connecting with Deccan Herald after a long time.

Ahmed: Mam, my first question to you is: Can you tell us or chart for us the emancipation of a Kannada woman through the years?

Vidya Joseph: To chart the emancipation of a Kannada woman over the years; I think it's a difficult task; mainly because of the enormous variations and also the complexities we see in this process...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Karnataka
dh radio
The Lead
DH Podcast

