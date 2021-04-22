The Lead: Read(s) of the Week- Capote and Chekov

In this episode, we talk about 'Portraits and Observations' by Truman Capote and Anton Chekov's short stories: 'A Chameleon' and 'The Bet'.
Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to another episode of Reads of the week. The two of us are here, me, Ahmed Shariff, and my colleague L Subramani to let you all know what we have read in the past week. Hi Sir.
L Subramni: Hi, Ahmed and hello to everybody. This is a wonderful time to recap on everything that we have read and also to reminisce about books because World Book Day is approaching...

