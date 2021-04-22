The Lead: Read(s) of the Week- Capote and Chekov

The Lead: Read(s) of the Week- Capote and Chekov

  Apr 22 2021, 09:00 ist
  updated: Apr 22 2021, 09:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

In this episode, we talk about 'Portraits and Observations' by Truman Capote and Anton Chekov's short stories: 'A Chameleon' and 'The Bet'.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to another episode of Reads of the week. The two of us are here, me, Ahmed Shariff, and my colleague L Subramani to let you all know what we have read in the past week. Hi Sir.

L Subramni: Hi, Ahmed and hello to everybody. This is a wonderful time to recap on everything that we have read and also to reminisce about books because World Book Day is approaching...

To know more about the conversation listen to the podcast

