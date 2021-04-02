The Lead: Read(s) of the Week — Fertility and 'Horla'

The Lead: Read(s) of the Week — Fertility and the 'Horla'

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 02 2021, 05:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 06:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In this episode of The Lead, we discuss the books: 'What's a Lemon Squeezer Doing in My Vagina?' by Rohini S. Rajagopal; 'The Dating Plan' by Sara Desai and short stories: 'The Lottery Ticket' by Anton Chekhov, 'The Boarded Window' by Ambrose Bierce and 'Horla' by Guy de Maupassant.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to another episode of the reads of the week by DH Radio. Joining is my colleague L Subramani. Hi, sir. How are you?

L Subramani: I am really fine, thank you. I hear that Bangalore is unusually hot.

Ahmed: Yes...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

