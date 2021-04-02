In this episode of The Lead, we discuss the books: 'What's a Lemon Squeezer Doing in My Vagina?' by Rohini S. Rajagopal; 'The Dating Plan' by Sara Desai and short stories: 'The Lottery Ticket' by Anton Chekhov, 'The Boarded Window' by Ambrose Bierce and 'Horla' by Guy de Maupassant.
Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to another episode of the reads of the week by DH Radio. Joining is my colleague L Subramani. Hi, sir. How are you?
L Subramani: I am really fine, thank you. I hear that Bangalore is unusually hot.
Ahmed: Yes...
To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.
Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot
1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army
Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature
'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach
In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies
Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping