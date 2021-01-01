The Lead: Welcoming New Year with the best of reads

Hi and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio, in today's episode we discuss what was written in 2020 and what literary buffs and bibliophiles can expect in the New Year.

Ahmed Shariff: Welcome to Another episode of DH Radio and we wish all our listeners a Happy New year. What defines a year? The answer may be subjective and to some extent objective. But to summarise the passage of seasons, one only has to look at the literature produced during these seasons and that is what we are discussing today. Joining us is a special guest today. She is the Assistant editor of the features wing of Deccan Herald, Rashmi Vasudeva. Hi, Rashmi and welcome to DH Radio.

Rashmi: Hello, Ahmed. Thank you.

Ahmed: Also, joining us is L Subramani.

L Subramani: Hi. Hope everybody is doing well with your books...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.