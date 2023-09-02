The original Hobbit

All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us. If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world - J R R Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring
If you’ve ever marveled at the worlds that fantasy writers create and taken a dive into literature to see other created worlds, you will of course, get to Middle Earth. The richness of detail that describes Middle Earth is something that no reader of fantasy can ever forget. And today, I am going to meet the creator. There he was! The suited, unassuming figure looked every inch the Oxford don of English language and literature that he was for many years before his retirement.
Tolkien waved away my greeting and sat himself down comfortably to chat. “I really didn’t intend my fantasy fiction as anything more than a hobby, you know. But here you are so many years later asking me about it! I understand that Fantasy is a very popular genre these days?” “Oh, yes!” I said. “And you were responsible in a big way for starting it all off!”
Tolkien chuckled. “Well… when my friend Mr C S Lewis recommended me for the Nobel prize, the committee certainly didn’t think much of my work. They felt that it had ‘not in any way measured up to storytelling of the highest quality.’” I’m sure my mouth was hanging open at that piece of news — “But… but… some polls name ‘The Lord of the Rings’ as being the best book of the 20th century!” Tolkien gently patted me on the back and suggested that we get on with the interview.
“So, tell me, sir, how did the writing start off?” “I was home-schooled by my mother who encouraged me to read all kinds of books. I remember thinking that ‘Alice in Wonderland’ was quite fun but rather scary too. I could read by the age of four and could write very soon afterwards. The landscape around me too encouraged my writing. We lived in one of the most beautiful parts of England and I got to explore many of the villages in that area. My Aunt Jane’s farm was called Bag End so you could say, in a way, that was the beginning of ‘The Hobbit’. Oh yes, there was a memorable childhood holiday in Switzerland which also contributed to my imagining of Bilbo’s travels.”
“I was rather good at languages,” Tolkien mused. “How many did you know?” I asked. “Around 15,” he said. My jaw was in danger of dropping open again so he quickly went on… “What I loved doing though, was making up new languages. I developed so many for the Lord of the Rings you know, especially the Elvish dialects. There is proper grammar for Quenya, the first one I developed — it took a few decades to be completed,” he laughed. “Actually, the languages for ‘LOTR’ came before the writing!”
“Could you tell me a little about your life before ‘The Hobbit’?” “I got married when I was very young but WW1 had already broken out and in 1916, I was sent to fight in France. It was hard. I lost many of my dearest friends. The ordinary soldier was anything but ordinary in his courage. ‘My ‘Sam Gamgee’ is indeed a reflection of the English soldier, the privates and batmen I knew in the 1914 war.’” Tolkien fell silent so I nudged him along.
“What happened after the war?”
“My first job was with The Oxford English dictionary. I worked on ‘W’. The etymology of the words warm, wasp, water, wick, and winter. But after that, it was teaching that drew me.” “I’ve heard stories of how you were an extraordinarily fun teacher. You once dressed up as a polar bear I believe and paid shopkeepers with false teeth!” Tolkien chuckled. “You have to find fun where you can.”
“‘The Hobbit’ was written primarily for my children. You can tell that from the tone, I’m sure. ‘LOTR’ is so much darker and heavier. I identify with the Hobbits. I’m like them.” My face must have looked like a question mark because Tolkien quickly went on, “‘I am in fact a hobbit, in all but size. I like gardens, trees, and unmechanised farmlands; I smoke a pipe, and like good plain food (unrefrigerated), but detest French cooking; I like and even dare to wear, in these dull days, ornamental waistcoats. I am fond of mushrooms (out of a field); have a very simple sense of humour (which even my appreciative critics find tiresome); I go to bed late and get up late (when possible). I do not travel much.’”
“The geography and culture of the lands you created are truly wonderful. And whatever the Nobel committee thought, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is according to some, the second biggest-selling novel in English, while ‘The Hobbit’ comes in at number three. I’m so happy to get the opportunity to meet you,” I said.
Tolkien smiled as he said goodbye.