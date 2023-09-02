The original Hobbit

“So, tell me, sir, how did the writing start off?” “I was home-schooled by my mother who encouraged me to read all kinds of books. I remember thinking that ‘Alice in Wonderland’ was quite fun but rather scary too. I could read by the age of four and could write very soon afterwards. The landscape around me too encouraged my writing. We lived in one of the most beautiful parts of England and I got to explore many of the villages in that area. My Aunt Jane’s farm was called Bag End so you could say, in a way, that was the beginning of ‘The Hobbit’. Oh yes, there was a memorable childhood holiday in Switzerland which also contributed to my imagining of Bilbo’s travels.”