THQ announces Darksiders Genesis, a Diablo-style ARPG

Looks like fans of the Darksiders series need not wait much longer for a new entry as THQ Nordic has announced its next title: Darksiders Genesis.



The game, developed by Airship Syndicate, is described as a Diablo-style Action RPG which is played from a top-down isometric perspective rather than the traditional third-person perspective of the mainline entries in the series. The game formally introduces Strife, the last of the Horsemen, in gameplay form, and also features War from the first game. Strife was last seen in Darksiders III, aiding his sister Fury.

THQ says the game will feature “intense combat, exploration, puzzle-solving, epic boss battles and serpent holes from heaven to hell” and says that Strife is called upon to save mankind from the threat of destruction at the hands of Lucifer.

Darksiders Genesis is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia, making it one of the first titles announced for Google’s streaming platform.



In addition, THQ also announced the next DLC for Darksiders III, “Keepers of the Void”, will launch in July for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The DLC features a return to the Serpent Holes, where Fury has to deal with an "ancient threat".