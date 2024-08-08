Today's Horoscope – August 8, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 August 2024, 18:37 IST
Aries
Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come to make some introspection and rearrange your goals.
Colour: Peach Number: 8
1 hour ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
A new partnership/romance begins today. Avoid extravagance or risky financial schemes today. Take care of your appearance as you might be invited to parties or functions today.
Colour: Lemon Number: 5
1 hour ago
Gemini
Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Try not to place trust in the wrong person or get carried away by futile projects.
Colour: Honey Number: 3
1 hour ago
Cancer
Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. A letter brings good news. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck.
Colour: Silver Number: 6
1 hour ago
Leo
Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up
through social events you may attend.
Colour: Aquamarine Number: 2
1 hour ago
Virgo
Travel and transportation highlighted today. A good day to buy a car or other gadgets. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find.
Colour: Orange Number: 4
1 hour ago
Libra
Make time for your hobbies, and also a workout regimen. You are feeling close to a burn-out now. New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards.
Colour: Blue Number: 9
1 hour ago
Scorpio
The Moon puts you in a mellow mood and makes you more accessible. Not a day for confrontations. You are overly sensitive, and this proves troublesome in the area of love and romance .
Colour: Yellow Number: 7
1 hour ago
Sagittarius
You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Colour: Magenta Number: 1
1 hour ago
Capricorn
A letter could bring misleading information. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Health needs care.
Colour: Jade Number: 3
1 hour ago
Aquarius
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse.
Colour: Vanilla Number: 5
1 hour ago
Pisces
A quiet restful day to be spent in bed or catching up on reading. The day favours personal and domestic interests. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you.
Colour: Brown Number: 8