Today's Horoscope – December 17, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 December 2023, 18:31 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. Lucky Colour: Russet Lucky Number: 3
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as you may have to reassess them. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): There may be issues changing family circumstances. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation and you'll deal with all situations better. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue this now. Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 9
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 2
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open.
Lucky Colour: mauve Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 5
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work .
Lucky Colour: violet Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Your temper fuses as someone criticizes your efforts. Home environment may be volatile if precautions aren't taken. Your talking skills can bring new opportunities. Speculation to be avoided.
Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You want to keep your affairs confidential, but Venus lends you charm and you attract attention. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work.
Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 2
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise!
Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 6
DH Web Desk