Today's Horoscope – January 19, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 January 2024, 21:33 IST
Aries
You have been on an adrenaline-high the past few days, and you are more exhausted that you really know. Take time to unwind with a loved one. You have clearly marked your goals, so go about it steadily. Rome wasn’t built in a day!
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated.
Lucky Colour: Pista-green
Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
At work you have settled into an easy pattern that gets you admiration from your boss. But it is time to think out of the box today – you can excel at it, instead of being just good at it. Go on - pull out all the stops.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door.
Lucky Colour: Lemon
Lucky Number: 6
Leo
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 3
Libra
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn
Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit.
Lucky Colour: Aquamarine
Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius
Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions.
Lucky Colour: Agate
Lucky Number: 1
Pisces
Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 2