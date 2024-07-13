Today's Horoscope – July 13, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 July 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Duties and obligations seem burdensome and you may feel self-pity or temporarily down in the dumps.
Lucky Colour: Buff
Lucky Number: 1
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Your desire for excitement and adventure may lead to dangerous situations today. New interests keep you preoccupied. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. Try not to judge new faces harshly.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 7
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Things may seem out of control. Caution with money. Patience in career matters advised. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. News through phone or text gives you new information to organise and think about.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 2
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 5
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): The day starts off on a good note with everything falling into place. The evening calls for some quick thinking with two admirers wanting you at the same time!
Lucky Colour: Emerald
Lucky Number: 8
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn out to be a traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others is possible today. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues; your personal mojo needs a makeover.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated.
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 5
Amara Ramdev