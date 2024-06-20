Today's Horoscope – June 20, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 June 2024, 18:39 IST
Aries
You have to be more vocal when you make suggestions at a family get-together. Your relatives do pay heed to your words. However, don’t take sides, and try to be objective when offering advice. You will be able to work with fine detail today.
Colour: Ochre Number: 9
Taurus
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours.
Colour: Red Number: 6
Gemini
A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks.
Colour: Magenta Number: 3
Cancer
A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal. Some will make a major purchase for the home.
Colour: Maroon Number: 8
Leo
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. A friend gives you valuable feedback about an idea you have. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Work load increases.
Colour: Mustard Number: 7
Virgo
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. You will accomplish more if you aren't tied up in knots. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results!
Colour: Butterscotch Number: 7
Libra
Your ego could be bruised today, perhaps time to make a compromise to appease a loved one. Try to stay calm during a hectic day at work. Not a good day to disagree with the boss. You may invest time and money in home improvements, but don't argue about the costs involved.
Colour: Chrome Number: 4
Scorpio
Problems with colleagues are likely. You can ask for favours but don't take others for granted. Be diplomatic but stern.
Colour: Amber Number: 1
Sagittarius
Socializing with clients or colleagues not favourable today. Avoid people and situations that could lead to stress and working overtime. A good day to keep a low profile, and watch your boss being positive towards your work.
Colour: Sapphire Number: 2
Capricorn
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Colour: Orange Number: 5
Aquarius
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life.
Colour: Apple-red Number: 8
Pisces
Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing. Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment.
Colour: Ivory Number: 6
