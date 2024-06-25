Today's Horoscope – June 25, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 June 2024, 18:34 IST
Aries
Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed.
Colour: Tan Number: 1
Taurus
Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Colour: Mustard Number: 3
Gemini
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything
on your own. You have more support than you realise.
Colour: Purple Number: 5
Cancer
Travel plans look good and will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Colour: Cream Number: 8
Leo
A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Colour: Magenta Number: 2
Virgo
Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption.
Colour: Lemon- yellow Number: 6
Libra
Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Colour: Blue Number: 9
Scorpio
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.
Colour: Indigo Number: 4
Sagittarius
If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Colour: Orange Number: 7
Capricorn
Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit.
Colour: Aquamarine Number: 1
Aquarius
Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions.
Colour: Apricot Number: 5
Pisces
Some of you could be considering delegating work as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities.
Colour: Sepia-brown Number: 6