Today's Horoscope – June 27, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 June 2024, 18:36 IST
Aries
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Colour: Blue Number: 8
Taurus
You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved.
Colour: Pink Number: 6
Gemini
You can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. You may be called upon to show leadership for others. Keep an eye on your legal affairs and watch out for a new romance.
Colour: Brown Number: 2
Cancer
There is a balance due to you, and it has been due for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard.
Colour: Lavender Number: 4
Leo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you
might be overreaching.
Colour: Beige Number: 3
Virgo
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Colour: Red Number: 1
Libra
Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful.
Colour: Blue Number: 9
Scorpio
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours.
Colour: Orange Number: 4
Sagittarius
An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one.
Colour: Red Number: 7
Capricorn
Avoid confrontations with an emotional friend. A family member may be moody. Splurge on that special gift today. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A boss or an authority figure is impressed with you.
Colour: Yellow Number: 5
Aquarius
A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up.
Colour: Tan Number: 8
Pisces
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, investments, taxes, insurance
and property settlements may be affected
Colour: Silver Number: 3