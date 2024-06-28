Today's Horoscope – June 28, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 June 2024, 18:39 IST
Aries
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue.
Colour: Purple Number: 2
Taurus
A new avenue is opening up at work, which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: Indigo Number: 3
Gemini
You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.
Colour: Beige Number: 5
Cancer
You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Colour: Cream Number: 1
Leo
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour.
Colour: White Number: 8
Virgo
Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Colour: Saffron Number: 6
Libra
Confrontations, not always hostile occur. A time to negotiate contracts. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life.
Colour: Orange Number: 4
Scorpio
A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work. Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Colour: Magenta Number: 7
Sagittarius
Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Your self-confidence is in top gear as romance blooms today. Your love life has been slow , it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Cerise Number: 9
Capricorn
Work quietly at your own goals and forget about situations that you can do little about. Depression may put a damper on your day. Your intellectual charm will win hearts and bring opportunities that you least expect.
Colour: Blue Number: 2
Aquarius
Situations could easily get blown out of proportion if you have made unreasonable promises. You are ready to blow up and your stress level has gone into over drive. Avoid conflicts with in-laws or other family members.
Colour: Brown Number: 8
Pisces
A friend is taking up a lot of your time. You are confused about their intentions. The mixed signals you are getting are confusing. But you need to handle the friend with a light hand today. Not superficial, but not in a deeply intense way either. An
evening out for a drink should be the level of light-heartedness.
Colour: Burgundy Number: 5
Amara Ramdev