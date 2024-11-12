Today's Horoscope – November 12, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 November 2024, 18:35 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19): Participating in a local clean-up drive might instil a sense of community pride. A brief chat with a neighbour could evolve into an engaging friendship. Exploring a new trail on your bike may reveal breathtaking views.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 5
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 20 - May 20): Attending a lecture on sustainability can inspire eco-friendly changes in your evening of stargazing could offer a moment of awe and tranquillity. The moon makes you mellow.
Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7
Gemini
GEMINI (May 21 - Jun 20): Joining a debate club may sharpen your communication skills and expand your viewpoints. Reading a biography could provide motivation and a fresh perspective on life. A night out with a friend could deepen into something more.
Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 21 - Jul 22): Hosting a family reunion, even virtually, can reinforce cherished connections. Tending to your garden might provide a sense of accomplishment. Listening to an old favourite album could bring back heartwarming memories.
Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 3
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 22): Organizing a neighbourhood clean-up can make a significant impact. Trying a challenging workout routine might boost your confidence. Crafting a heartfelt letter to an old friend could rekindle a meaningful relationship.
Lucky Colour: Sunflower-Yellow Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 23 - Sep 22): Attending a webinar on a topic outside your expertise can expand your horizons. Cooking a new international dish might satisfy your culinary curiosity. A detailed plan for a future project could set you up for success.
Lucky Colour: opal Lucky Number: 6
Libra
LIBRA (Sep 23 - Oct 22): Designing a personal website can showcase your talents and interests. Hosting a theme-based dinner party might delight your guests. A day spent volunteering at an animal shelter could be heartwarming.
Lucky Colour: Strawberry-Pink Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21): Dedicating time to a meditation practice can bring mental clarity. A thrilling mystery novel might captivate your imagination. Trying out a new fitness routine could lead to discovering a sport you love.
Lucky Colour: Midnight-Blue Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21): Taking a spontaneous road trip can lead to exciting discoveries. Joining a photography class might unveil a new way to capture the world. Experimenting with exotic recipes could expand your culinary skills. Colour: Azure Number: 7
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19): Volunteering as a mentor can be an enriching experience for you and your mentee. A challenging DIY project might prove to be a fun weekend activity. Reconnecting with an old hobby could bring back joyful memories.
Lucky Colour: Gunmetal Grey Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18): Starting a community art project can unite people with diverse backgrounds. Exploring a new sci-fi series might pique your interest. Engaging in thoughtful conversations with friends could open up new perspectives. Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 19 - Mar 20): Participating in a yoga retreat might offer physical and mental rejuvenation. Writing a poem or short story could express your inner thoughts and emotions. Visiting an aquarium can provide a tranquil escape.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 8
Amara Ramdev