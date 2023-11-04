Today's Horoscope - November 4, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 November 2023, 18:32 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Prepare for a spiritual encounter that might enlighten your day. The world of the occult fascinates you, making it an ideal time to start a writing project. Embrace excitement and break free from routine.
Lucky Colour: Olive-Green Lucky Number: 3
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Your ego may take a hit today. Avoid conflicts with male colleagues and associates. Consider a potential journey. Your unique approach has captured the attention of someone in a higher position.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Your sensitivity will guide you through work challenges today. Focus on budgeting your finances. Be mindful of being too harsh with loved ones, as there are always two sides to an issue.
Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 2.
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): A practical approach should serve you well today. Expect ups and downs in both losses and gains. Address relationship issues and reassess your priorities.
Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 8
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Leo, you radiate positivity and buoyancy. Current problems will soon disappear. Share thoughts with your loved one and avoid taking offense at co-workers' comments.
Lucky Colour: Mint Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Keep your plans simple today as energy levels may deplete quickly. Focus on introspection and meditation. Mars makes you assertive, but the moon balances it, making you charming and contemplative.
Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 4
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Don't be afraid to take some risks today. It could lead to interesting results and newfound inspiration to help you refocus. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason.
Lucky Colour: Tomato-Red Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Be mindful of your health and any signs of illness. Soften your usual outspoken approach for better results. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true.
Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Ensure you gather complete information before making decisions. Your energy is high today but may lead to temper tantrums if not channelled correctly.
Lucky Colour: Salmon-Pink. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20):Avoid blowing situations out of proportion. Clear communication at work and home is vital. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers.
Lucky Colour: Garnet Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19):A sense of achievement fills the day. Stay away from confrontations, especially with family or female associates. Beware of unpredictable and evasive individuals.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Steer clear of risky adventures today. Your energy is intense, but be prepared for detractors. Focus on perfection in your work, as rivalry may be intense.
Lucky Colour: Sapphire Lucky Number: 8
DH Web Desk