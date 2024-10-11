Today's Horoscope – October 11, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 October 2024, 18:43 IST
Aries
Your intuition is sharp- trust your gut and sift through reality versus illusion. Misinterpreting others' intentions can lead to confusion. Stay grounded. Your energy
is potent; use it wisely. Colour: Emerald; Number: 7
Taurus
Socialize and embrace change, engage with creative minds, but be patient at home. Family tensions might test your calm. Focus on understanding; patience will mend frayed bonds. Colour: Tan; Number: 3
Gemini
Be discerning. Blindly following advice might lead astray. If it seems too good, it probably is. Trust your judgment. Stay grounded in reality amidst enticing offers. Colour: Amber; Number: 2
Cancer
Reorganizing your workspace increases productivity. A shared laugh with a neighbour strengthens community bonds. A small act of kindness is reciprocated in a heartwarming way. Colour: Coral; Number: 5
Leo
An upcoming event requires your organizational skills. Setting aside personal time enhances mental well-being. A fond memory encourages you to reach out to an old friend. Colour: Ruby; Number: 8
Virgo
Efficiency at work earns recognition. A casual stroll reveals a hidden gem in your locality. Reflecting on past successes propels you towards new goals.
Colour: Ochre; Number: 6
Libra
Lack of communication may lead to heated family discussions. Focus on home-related matters, such as repairs, purchases, and renovations. Mars energizes your speech but watch out for those who may try to create trouble. Colour: Gold; Number:9
Scorpio
Meetings and short trips could lead to success. Expect positive news regarding a sibling. Keep your good ideas to yourself, as they might not be suitable for everyone. Colour: Yellow; Number:4
Sagittarius
Your partner or spouse brings good luck your way, and your career plans look promising. Expect assistance from a female figure. Past matters may resurface for resolution or understanding. Colour: Beige; Number:7
Capricorn
Not a day to make changes at work or demand new responsibilities. Better to accept what is offered and avoid conflict. Circulate and Participate in social events so you will have visibility. Colour: Magenta; Number: 1
Aquarius
You can make wonderful contributions to any organization that you join. You can certainly gain popularity; however, don't do it by paying for everyone else. Expand your knowledge and sign up for courses and seminars. Colour: Carnation; Number: 3
Pisces
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with. Colour: Orange; Number: 5