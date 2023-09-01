Today's Horoscope – September 1, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Colour: Cream| Number: 7
Taurus
You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. Colour: Coffee | Number: 2
Gemini
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Colour: Chocolate | Number: 5
Cancer
The day opens up with a big opportunity for you career-wise, so make sure that you use the opportunity – carpe diem! A good friend is very demanding of your time and attention. Colour: Mauve | Number: 3
Leo
A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns. Colour: Silver | Number: 8
Virgo
Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. Colour: Ash | Number: 6
Libra
Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little. Colour: Ash | Number: 4
Scorpio
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. Colour: Honey | Number: 7
Sagittarius
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today. Colour: Pink | Number: 9
Capricorn
A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence, Romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts. Colour: Blue| Number: 1
Aquarius
Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Your affairs are kept secret. You may feel resentful and antagonistic towards those you feel are restricting your individuality. Colour: Mustard| Number: 3
Pisces
You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. Colour: Lavender | Number: 2
