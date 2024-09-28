Today's Horoscope – September 28, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 September 2024, 18:32 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19): Browsing a tech expo might introduce you to the latest innovations. A spontaneous night out with colleagues could fortify work relationships. A commitment to a cause resonates with your core values.
Lucky Colour: Ruby Lucky Number: 5
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 20 - May 20): Sampling cuisine from a new region can tantalize your taste buds. An unplanned visit to a museum may deepen your appreciation for history. Prioritizing self-care brings about inner calm.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 8
Gemini
GEMINI (May 21 - Jun 20): Tuning into a radio show might provide insight into unfamiliar genres of music. A surprise reunion with a school friend could evoke shared memories. Offering mentorship benefits both you and the mentee.
Lucky Colour: Lemon Lucky Number: 4
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 21 - Jul 22) : Engaging in a community project brings fulfilment. Creating a family scrapbook might bridge generational gaps. Cherishing both roots and present connections deepens bonds.
Lucky Colour: Cerise Lucky Number: 3
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 22): Leading a team towards a shared goal amplifies your confidence. Evening gatherings with neighbours can foster community ties. Combining vision with humility creates impactful leadership.
Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 1
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 23 - Sep 22): Undertaking a personal development course enhances self-awareness. A weekend hike might offer refreshing perspectives. Combining precision with compassion elevates interactions.
Lucky Colour: Fern Lucky Number: 2
Libra
LIBRA (Sep 23 - Oct 22): Initiating a book club fosters intellectual exchange. A visit to a museum could inspire a creative project. Balancing harmony with assertiveness wins respect.
Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21): Diving into a challenging course expands your capabilities. A heartfelt letter might mend an old rift. Combining passion with discernment deepens connections.
Lucky Colour: Obsidian Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21): Championing an environmental cause ignites purpose. A guided meditation session could offer inner peace. Embracing both adventure and reflection enhances life's journey.
Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): New beginnings await. Ventures, education, and career prospects soar. Loved one’s health improves. Financial burdens lift; resources flow. Embrace change; prosperity beckons.
Lucky Colour: silver Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Expect changes. Partner’s success transforms life’s course. Friends may falter but love blossoms. Romance beckons; invitations arrive. Embrace love; it brings unexpected joy.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20): Empower yourself. Accept what can't change; focus on self-growth. Believe in your choices; take action. Your decisions shape your future; trust your instincts.
Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number:8
Amara Ramdev