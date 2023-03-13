'Too busy with Adani': After SVB's collapse, Twitterati attack Hindenburg Research

California banking regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday after a run on the lender, which had $209 billion in assets at the end of 2022, with depositors pulling out as much as $42 billion on a single day, rendering it insolvent.

SVB was deeply entrenched in the tech startup ecosystem and the default bank for many high-flying startups. The bank slid into insolvency when its customers, largely technology companies that needed cash as they struggled to get financing, began withdrawing their deposits. The bank had to sell bonds at a loss to cover the withdrawals, leading to the largest failure of a US financial institution since the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

However, this news sparked fresh criticism of US short-seller Hindenburg Researcher, which had flagged discrepancies in stocks of the Adani Group, which led to a rout in Indian stocks sending Adani's market capital plummetting. Twitterati were quick to call out Hindenburg's 'accuracy' which failed to flag SVB's collapse.

Wonder why #Hindenburg had not done any study of #SVBBank #svb_financial ! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) March 11, 2023

One Twitter user said "Adani Group has paid back all of its loans (on share Collateral), whereas Silicon Valley Bank has collapsed. Hindenburg Research labelled Adani as a scam but said nothing about SVB. It sort of demonstrates how accurate Hindenburg Research is."

Adani Group has paid back all of its loans (on share Collateral), whereas Silicon Valley Bank has collapsed. Hindenburg Research labelled Adani as a scam but said nothing about SVB. It sort of demonstrates how accurate Hindenburg Research is. — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) March 11, 2023

Another used said, "Albeit with short position, had the Hindenburg or George Soros warned US agencies on time, this could have been averted."

This is REAL. The SVB collapse & the ripple effects will impact the entire world market including at least 60 Indian startups. Albeit with short position, had the Hindenburg or George Soros warned US agencies on time, this could have been averted. Alas.. pic.twitter.com/75oTXIw0gm — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) March 12, 2023

"Why couldn't Hindenburg see SVB?! Proof that Hindenburg was just doing a hit job on Indyeah..." said another.

"Why couldn't Hindenburg see SVB?! Proof that Hindenburg was just doing a hit job on Indyeah, cuz we've a Tanatani Leedurr!" - bhaktLoduChumpucks Don't tell these dungheads that Hindenburg isn't the only shortseller in US. Just smile & wave at those bhaktLodu clowns!🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/aUYook6b1M — avahgar (@_avahgar_) March 13, 2023

A lot of users on Twitter said that Hindenburg should have "worked on SVB instead of wasting time on Adani".

Maybe Hindenburg should've worked on SVB instead of wasting two years on Adani to come out with "multiples are too high". Just saying. https://t.co/d06NMsm1xs — Office of Bhagwaan Uvacha (@BhagwaanUvacha) March 12, 2023

Is Hindenburg short in SVB? #justasking Or Not researched at all?#okbye — AP (@ap_pune) March 12, 2023

Your Move, Hindenburg -> Hit Adani -> Hit India diamond Necklace My move, Bring Crypto under PMLA -> Crypto crash and all movement monitored -> Eye on network -> Finally hit SVB? 🧐 The game is bigger then most of you think and its deadly..!! #DGP ✍️ Modiji and Doval… https://t.co/TCsVegb4ww pic.twitter.com/7sSPuc18RZ — 🇺🇸𝑴𝒆𝒆𝒏𝒖 𝑵𝒆𝒘𝒀𝒐𝒓𝒌🇮🇳 (@Ekthi_MeenuD) March 10, 2023

Hindenburg report missed to see books of “Silicon Valley Bank” (SVB) in very own country, but did hit Job on “Adani Business” in India. It’s clear case of conspiracy, who would have got benefited politically? — Cdr AA 🇮🇳 (@Veteran__007) March 12, 2023

Did Hindenburg have a report on SVB too or were they quite busy with Adani. Since then Adani stocks recovering. Debts down. SVB has sunk. — Karan Datta 🇮🇳 (@Datta_karan) March 12, 2023

Wondering why #Hindenburg was silent about #SVB ? — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) March 11, 2023

Since Hindenburg's report on Adani, the Opposition in India too has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into its links with the Modi government. The Opposition believes that the group of companies received several unfair advantages under the regime.