Top 5 smartphones to buy under Rs 25,000 this Diwali

Looking to buy a new smartphone in time for Diwali? Look no further! With online stores offering massive discounts on top of the line flagships, a budget of 25,000 rupees is enough to get you the best smartphone suited for you or for the lucky person you're buying it for.

But with so many options on the market, it can be tough to take the plunge and drop this much money on a device, only to realize in retrospect that there was a better deal for a better device. That is why we've compiled this list of the five best smartphones you can get under rupees 25,000, so you can be assured that you're spending your hard-earned money in the right place.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

6GB RAM + 128GB storage - 24,999

8GB RAM + 128GB - 30,999

The spiritual successor to the Poco F1, Xiaomi released the K20 Pro earlier this year. It offers the same incredible value for money that the Poco did, to the extent that it has been called the Flagship Killer 2.0, and for good reason. It is the lowest priced device with Qualcomm's ridiculously powerful flagship chip, the Snapdragon 855. The base variant has now dropped to 24,999, for 6GB of RAM and a 128GB of internal storage. That, combined with the 855, makes this phone futureproof for a long time to come, with no application in existence that it can't run smoothly.

The 6.39-inch FHD+ super AMOLED notch-less display is a delight for both content consumption and productivity, and the all-glass finish it is housed in has a unique pattern design on the rear that changes color depending on the angle it is viewed at. The front-facing 20MP pop-up camera also has a notification light that some might find annoying, while others might like it.

The rear triple camera setup has a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 along with secondary sensors- a 13MP wide-angle lens with a 124.8-degree field of view, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. The rear camera system works extremely well, capable of taking some of the best photographs in the segment, with good low light performance.

The 4000 mAh battery supports 27W fast charging and is more than enough for a full day of heavy use or a day and a half of light to medium use. If you've got a budget big enough for it, the K20 Pro is hands down the best-valued smartphone money can buy at this price point.

Honor 20

6GB RAM+128GB RAM - Rs 24,999

The Honor 20 is a premium offering from Huawei's Honor sub-brand that offers a strong performance overall satisfactory user experience. With the top of the line HiSilicon Kirin 980 inside, the phone easily chews through multimedia applications, productivity, and graphics-intensive games.



Honor 20 series (Picture Credit: Honor India)



The display is a 6.26-inch FHD+ hole-punch display with a 2.5D curve and a glass panel on the rear of the device. The phone packs a quad rear camera setup, with the primary camera using a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. It uses 4-in-1 Light Fusion (Huawei's marketing lingo for pixel binning) and is accompanied by a 16MP super-wide-angle camera with a 117-degree field of view, a 2MP depth camera, and a macro camera. The photos are detailed and have punchy colors, but the macro sensor is lacking in the quality of the images it produces.

On the front of this phone is a 32MP camera for high-resolution selfies. The 3750 mAh battery lasts longer than you'd expect and powers the phone for a whole day on a single charge with heavy use. Overall, this is an impressive package and is one to consider over the K20 Pro, if for some reason you prefer Honor's Magic UI over Xiaomi's MIUI.

Samsung Galaxy A50S

4GB RAM + 128GB storage – Rs 22,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage - Rs 24,999

Samsung's Galaxy A50S is packed with fairly good hardware that starts at rupees 22,999, with 4GB of RAM and a huge 12GB internal storage capacity provided at that price. The display is Samsung's own 6.4-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity U display, which is to say that the device has U-shaped notch. The fingerprint scanner is on screen and very responsive, while the back of the phone is made of plastic with a geometric pattern off the centre that is mostly non-obtrusive. The processor is Samsung's proprietary Exynos 9611 octa-core chip, which provides a slight performance bump over the 9610, making it a fairly powerful device.



Galaxy A50s series (Picture Credit: Samsung)



The 4000 mAh battery is sufficient for a day of heavy use and can be charged via USB C for fast charging up to 15 W. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor, with a 32MP front camera.

LG G7 Thin Q

4GB + 64GB - Rs 23,290

The LG G7 Thin Q has two standout features that, along with its powerful processor, place it firmly among the rest of the smartphones feature here. The display is a high-resolution Quad HD 6.1 inch LCD panel that gets very bright, enough to use comfortably in direct sunlight. The Snapdragon 845, a year-old flagship processor, still outstrips most another phone SoCs by miles and is good to go for another couple of years. The mono firing speakers, what LG calls Boombox speakers, delivers incredibly loud and immersive sound for its size.



The G7 Thin Q (Picture Credit: LG India)



However, the 3000 mAh battery is mediocre at best, and barely lasts a day of heavy use on a single charge. On the rear of the phone is an outdated dual camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a wide-angle sensor, along with a rear fingerprint scanner. In conclusion, the G7 Thin Q is one of the more powerful phones in this list, and at the present price, it is a good value for the money.

Huawei P30 Lite

4GB RAM+ 128GB storage - Rs 21,990

With the P30 lite, Huawei brings the flagship experience of the P30 Pro into an affordable package, starting at rupees 21,990 for the base configuration with 4GB RAM and a 128GB of internal memory. The device sports a 6.15-inch FHD+ LCD panel (no AMOLED here), a sleek finish and extremely vibrant color options, but has a middling 3,340mAh battery.



P30 Lite series (Picture Credit: Huawei)



Powered by Huawei's proprietary Kirin 710 chip, it isn't as powerful as the higher end Kirin 9 series chips, but it can get most work and multitasking done with ease, while also handling heavy games like PUBG, maintaining a respectable 30 fps. The phone has a 48MP primary camera, with a triple camera setup containing an ultra-wide and a depth sensor.

