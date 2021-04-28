Truecaller can now help you find nearest Covid health care centres

Coronavirus is turning out to be one of the biggest tragedy to strike humanity this century. After showing signs of waning in late 2020, it has come back stronger in April 2021 in India. In less than a week, more than one million Covid-19 cases have been reported and there seems to be no sign of the infections hitting the peak. With so many cases, there is a dire need for hospital beds around the country.

Despite the government's efforts to manage proper accounting of availability of beds in all private and state-run hospitals, people are finding it difficult to find one to admit their loved ones suffering from critical illness.

Now, Truecaller has announced a new feature on its app, which shows information of all the primary healthcare centres nearby on the phone.



Truecaller now shows Covid Hospital Directory on its app. Credit: Truecaller



"The directory includes telephone numbers and addresses of covid designated hospitals from multiple states across the country, sourced from official government databases. A search button helps you quickly find the information you need," the company said.

However, the Truecaller app does not assure hospital bed availability. Users have to call the hospital and get the required data.

The new update is being rolled out in phases and people are advised to upgrade the app to the latest update to see the new Covid Hospital Directory.

Google, earlier in the month, launched a new feature on its Search and Maps apps, to offer location details of the nearby Covid-19 vaccination centres.

Must read | Google Maps, Search app will now show nearby Covid-19 vaccination centres in India

Even Amazon launched similar feature Alexa-powered smart speakers to tell details of nearest hospitals in select global regions.

Must read | Amazon Alexa can now guide you to the nearest Covid-19 vaccination centre

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.