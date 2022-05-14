'Uneasy stalemate to continue between India, China'

Lt Gen (Retd) D S Hooda, former GoC-in-C of the Northern Command of the Indian Army, tells DH’s Anirban Bhaumik that an early settlement of the crisis along the India-China LAC is unlikely.

India-China negotiations to resolve the LAC stand-off are stalled. Why?

I would not go as far as to say that the negotiations are stalled. There have been progress at Galwan, Pangong Tso, and Gogra, which have seen disengagement of troops. Talks are ongoing at the military and diplomatic levels. Both sides are apparently not willing to easily concede to each other’s demands on the terms of the disengagement. Neither side would like their actions to be construed publicly as a sign of weakness. We should not expect an early resolution of the crisis. Unfortunately, this probably means an extended period of what could be called an uneasy stalemate along the LAC.

The new Indian Army chief, Gen Manoj Pande, recently reiterated India’s demand for return to the pre-April-2020 status quo ante along the LAC with China. Is it at all possible?

The disengagement at Galwan, Pangong Tso, and Gogra have resulted in the creation of buffer zones within which neither side can conduct patrolling. Therefore, it could be said that the situation is already different from what existed prior to April 2020 when India was patrolling up to its perception of the LAC. However, Gen Pande was making the larger point that the Chinese soldiers must withdraw from all the areas that they had come in during May 2020. This is a practical way to look at status quo ante because the more important issue currently is of disengagement and de-escalation from eastern Ladakh. Once that is settled, further discussions between the two militaries could be conducted on the buffer zones.

Will the LAC now perpetually remain as tense as the (India-Pakistan) LoC?

With the breakdown of all Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) due to Chinese military actions in May 2020, there is now a great deal of mistrust in India about China’s intentions. Even if both sides resolve the current standoff, we are not going back to the level of pre-2020 deployment. The Indian Army has already deployed more troops along the LAC and defences will be strengthened to ensure that there is no repeat of what happened in 2020. However, while both sides will remain wary and suspicious of each other, I don’t think we will come to a situation similar to the LoC, which sees regular firing and deaths and injuries to soldiers.

Do you think China could achieve the strategic objective with which it had amassed a large number of troops along its LAC with India in April-May, 2020?

The Chinese troops did attempt to unilaterally push the LAC westward. There was some success in the initial stages, but the strong Indian military response, including the occupation of the Kailash Range in August 2020, has led to the withdrawal of Chinese soldiers from certain areas. We will have to wait for a final settlement to make a firm assessment about what objectives have been achieved. However, if we look at the larger picture, China’s military push in 2020 has achieved very little. India has firmly stood up to China’s attempt at military coercion and has clearly stated that the future of bilateral relations is contingent on the situation at the LAC.