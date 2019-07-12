Video of manta ray 'asking' for help goes viral

A video of a giant manta ray 'asking' a snorkelling guide to save her has gone viral on social media.

The video, captured near Ningaloo Reef of Western Australia. shows a wide manta ray approaching a group of water divers for help.

She came to the divers and flipped on the surface of the water to show them the hook stuck in her eye.

The ray was still so that the diver, Jake, could remove the hook from the eyes. Later, the fish is seen hugging him for his help.

The video was released by Ningaloo Marine Interactions, a tour company.