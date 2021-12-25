Virgo Daily Horoscope - December 25, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky Colour: Copper.
Lucky Number: 9
