Weekly Horoscope – July 7 to July 13, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Virgo
Virgo: The opposite of love is not hate, it's indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, it's indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy, it's indifference. And the opposite of life is not death, it's indifference. This is not the week to be reluctant, but rather to build relationships, rekindle your love life or even develop great professional relationships. Networking is in the air, and you should take advantage of this phase to enhance your network.
Advice: Do not be reluctant.