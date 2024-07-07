Home
30/06/2024 - 06/07/2024
Weekly Horoscope – July 7 to July 13, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 July 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Aries: We all grow tired eventually; it happens to everyone. Even the sun, at the close of the year, is no longer a morning person. The circumstances around you are tiring and leading to stress and mental exhaustion. Try and forget the past and do not let anyone disrespect you as a person. A tough week professionally, but your friends and family will be supporting you rock solid. Advice: Avoid stress.
Taurus
Taurus: We are often deterred, not by what others think or would think, but by what we think they think or would think. It's been a long time since you have been people-centric and thinking a lot about what others are thinking about you. This is the right time for you to realise your mistakes and make your thought process more goal-centric. Advice: Focus on your goals.
Gemini
Gemini: You have no responsibility to live up to what other people think you ought to accomplish. I have no responsibility to be like they expect me to be. It's their mistake, not my failure. This week you should focus on what you want in your life, rather than adhering to others’ expectations. Avoid unnecessary expenditures and be careful in your financial dealings. Advice: Be careful in financial dealings.
Cancer
Cancer: Take a break, for you are not made to win this rat race. Try something different, something unique; something worth failing, worth falling. Try and seek a higher realisation this week and stay away from the materialistic race that has become an integral part of your life. To be truly rich in life, you should not only have an enriched family life but also spiritual wealth. Advice: Take a break.
Leo
Leo: Opportunity does not waste time with those who are unprepared. Your preparations will be meeting opportunities this week and you should ensure that you convert those opportunities into your gains. Do not hesitate to take risks this week or give that extra effort to achieve your goals. There is no room for carelessness or procrastination. Advice: Grab opportunities coming your way.
Virgo
Virgo: The opposite of love is not hate, it's indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, it's indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy, it's indifference. And the opposite of life is not death, it's indifference. This is not the week to be reluctant, but rather to build relationships, rekindle your love life or even develop great professional relationships. Networking is in the air, and you should take advantage of this phase to enhance your network. Advice: Do not be reluctant.
Libra
Libra: The fundamental cause of the trouble is that in the modern world, the stupid are 100% sure while the intelligent are full of doubt. There are a gamut of doubts lurking in your mind right now and this is the right time for you to overcome those doubts and fearlessly move towards your goals. While you march towards your goals, ensure a good work-life balance. Advice: Overcome your doubts.
Scorpio
Scorpio: This week is about more smiling and less worrying. More compassion, less judgment. More blessed, less stressed. More love, less hate. The week will give you ample opportunities to dig deeper into yourself and realise the depth of your life and soul. The right time to take a break and realign and reprioritise your goals in life. Having a bucket list will be a bonus this week. Advice: Seek inner peace.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius: Books and friends should be few but good and you have been doing the exact opposite. It's time for you to segregate wheat from the chaff as far as your friends are considered. Rather than quantity in life, you should seek quality in life, whether it's people or relationships or for that matter your job. Advice: Seek quality over quantity.
Capricorn
Capricorn: Communication is your forte, but this is the time to silently do your work rather than blow your trumpet about it. The last few days have been tough for you both professionally as well as socially and this week you should focus on working hard at the workplace and also improve your relationships and social life. Advice: Focus on relationships.
Aquarius
Aquarius: By the time a man realises that his father was right, he has a son who thinks he’s wrong. Try and be empathetic to people around you as you will never be able to understand their perspective till you are in their shoes. This week will teach you to shed your rigidness and be more flexible and understanding. Keep your focus on your love life and do not let any misunderstanding ruin your relationship. Advice: Be empathetic.
Pisces
Pisces: Free yourself from the complexities and drama of your life. Simplify. Look within. Within ourselves, we all have the gifts and talents we need to fulfil the purpose we've been blessed with. The week will get you involved in all sorts of drama and uncomfortable situations and the best you can do is avoid getting pulled into it. Focus on your task and routine and do not let any provocation get the worst out of you. Advice: Adhere to your routine.
Guruji Shrii Arnav
