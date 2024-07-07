Weekly Horoscope – July 7 to July 13, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Pisces

Pisces: Free yourself from the complexities and drama of your life. Simplify. Look within. Within ourselves, we all have the gifts and talents we need to fulfil the purpose we've been blessed with. The week will get you involved in all sorts of drama and uncomfortable situations and the best you can do is avoid getting pulled into it. Focus on your task and routine and do not let any provocation get the worst out of you. Advice: Adhere to your routine.