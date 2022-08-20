Whackyverse | Alibi Habibi

DHNS
DHNS,
  Aug 20 2022
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 07:38 ist

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it can't prevent political parties from making promises to the electorate and it has to be deliberated whether providing universal healthcare, access to drinking water and access to consumer electronics can be treated as giving freebies.

The top court also noted the issue was getting "increasingly complicated" and the question was what constituted right promises.

