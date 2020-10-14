What is MagSafe? Apple's proprietary wireless charging technology

During the recently concluded 'Hi, Speed ' event Apple launched the brand new line of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro series phones with A14 Bionic chipset and improved camera hardware.

Besides that, the Cupertino-based company made a surprise announcement of proprietary MagSafe wireless technology that will surely create a new ecosystem of detachable accessories for iPhones and Watches.

What is MagSafe?

Well, MagSafe technology has been part of Apple's product portfolio since 2006. They are magnetic power connectors and was primarily limited to MacBooks for charging and tightly hold on to the charger adaptor.

However, Apple over time, discouraged users from using MagSafe with the launch of Retina MacBook and the MacBook Pro (2016) as they came with faster Type-C USB cables for charging and data sync. Finally, it was discontinued in 2019.



Apple iPhone 12 Pro series MagSafe accessory. Credit: Apple



Now, MagSafe has made a comeback in the form wireless charger with the new iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro. If the Apple Store online (India) is to believed, the MagSafe wireless charger will support all iPhones launched since 2017, i.e, iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd gen), iPhone 12, 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. Additionally, the AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging case (2nd gen) and Wireless Charging Case for AirPods (1st gen).



MagSafe wireless charging technology. Credit: Apple



"MagSafe delivers a unique experience to the iPhone, featuring an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil, optimized for alignment and efficiency, that perfectly connects to the iPhone every time. MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices," the company said.

The company is also offering MagSafe compatible leather cases and card cases attachable to iPhones in various form factors.

In India, the MagSafe wireless charger costs Rs 4,500. Whereas the silicone (& clear) cases and the leather card case cost Rs 4,900 and Rs 5,900, respectively in India.

All the new iPhone 12 series models with MagSafe technology are compatible with new silicone, leather, and clear cases that easily snap onto the back of the iPhone, and a leather wallet.



MagSafe compatible accessories. Credit: Apple Store online India.



Apple will also be bringing MagSafe Duo Charger in the coming months, which will allow users to simultaneous charge the iPhones and the Watches.

Not just Apple, third-party accessory makers including Belkin are bringing more MagSafe compatible peripherals.



MagSafe Duo charger. Credit: Apple



This is a better alternative to Apple's failed attempt at AirPower wireless charger. Though the latter was officially revealed along with iPhone X during the iPhone 10th anniversary, never made it to the stores.



AirPower charger. Credit: Apple



Watch Apple's new iPhone 12 video here:

