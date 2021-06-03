WhatsApp Business app gets new value-added features

Since the launch of WhatsApp Business in 2018, Facebook-owned company has introduced several value-added features including a shopping button, a proper menu with a list of items (or food), a cart for consumers to buy multiple items at once and more.

Now, WhatsApp is bringing new initiatives such as faster incorporation of businesses into the messenger app. Previously, it used to days and even weeks to get approval to formally set up the enterprise account. Going forward, it will take as little as five minutes to create an account.

It is also bringing improvement in consumer-business interaction. Soon the enterprise owners will be able to notify their patron periodically about the availability of items' stock.

WhatsApp Business will also get smart reply options (up to 10) to help both the consumer and the business owner complete the transaction. Therefore, both need not have to wait for each other's responses to be typed and replied to.



WhatsApp Business API List Messages + Reply Buttons. Credit: WhatsApp



"We want WhatsApp to be the most convenient and personal way for people and businesses to connect, and we’re excited about these new experiences we’re creating to improve business messaging," the company said.

