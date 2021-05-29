WhatsApp gets new audio message feature

Facebook-owned messenger service provider WhatsApp has released a new update bringing new audio chat features.

The latest v2.21.000 released to iOS devices now enables iPhone users to listen to voice messages at different speeds.

In addition to normal, it will allow users to speed up the audio by 1.5x and 2x while the message is being readout.

Also, once upgraded to the latest update, WhatsApp will show '@' symbol on the sides during the group chat, whenever a group member tags the user's name in the chat session. This will help the user to quickly respond to the query. The same features are available with WhatsApp for Android. It is being rolled out in a phased manner.



WhatsApp releases new update (screen-shot)



Go to App Store (or Google Play)>> type WhatsApp Messenger >> tap on the update

In a related development, WhatsApp has reiterated that the company will neither limit features nor end services to those who are yet to accept the revised user privacy policy.

The deadline to accept the terms was on May 15 and the company facing off Indian government in Delhi High Court. The government has asked Facebook-owned companies to rework the privacy policy.

Also, WhatsApp has filed a separate application in Delhi HC to stay the government's newly framed social media and OTT guidelines, which requires tech companies such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Google, Twitter, and others to appoint a local grievance officer and compliance officer. They are also obliged to share details of the users accused of spreading misinformation.

The central government notified the new Information Technology (Guidelines For Intermediaries And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 on February 25, 2021 and came into effect on May 25.

Tracing the original sender of a message in an end-to-end encrypted is impossible and WhatsApp believes that opening a backdoor to track a user is a 'dangerous invasion of privacy" and it poses a threat to free speech.

But, WhatsApp's revised user privacy policy is quite contradictory to what it says in the court. In the new terms and conditions, WhatsApp will share everything including communication and financial transactions (between a user and business owner) with Facebook and sister companies.

Next few weeks will be interesting to see WhatsApp will be able to counter the government's policy in court.

Other tech companies such as Google, Facebook, Telegram, LinkedIn, ShareChat and Koo have either partially or fully complied with the new guidelines.

