WhatsApp testing new chat bubble design

WhatsApp testing new chat bubble design on messenger app

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 06 2021, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 16:34 ist

WhatsApp has a massive two billion user-base, but it can't sit back as rivals have also intensified the competition. Arch-rival Telegram, which reached one billion subscribers milestone, recently introduced new features including the support for unlimited video calls and live streaming.

Now, the Facebook-owned company in a bid to bring freshness to user-interface is testing a new chat bubble on WhatsApp, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community forum.

As we can see in the screenshot below, the WhatsApp Chat looks more rounded compared to the existing boxy structure. Also, the background colour inside the bubble is a bit darker as well.


WhatsApp testing new chat bubble design. Credit: WABetaInfo

Besides this, WhatsApp has plans to bring a reaction emoji feature similar to Facebook Messenger. A new button will be introduced below the chat session will be added for easy access to the animated emojis to reply faster.

These are just two of the many features, which are expected to arrive on WhatsApp in the coming weeks.

Last week, WhatsApp launched a new feature that allows users to transfer their chat history from an iPhone to Samsung phones (Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3).

This feature will be made available to more branded phones in the coming weeks.

Read more | Here's how to move WhatsApp chat history from iPhone to Samsung phones

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Tech
Technology News
WhatsApp
Facebook

What's Brewing

Muzaffarnagar and the law of diminishing returns

Muzaffarnagar and the law of diminishing returns

Killed in Panjshir clashes, who is Fahim Dashti?

Killed in Panjshir clashes, who is Fahim Dashti?

Who's left of the Kadhafi clan and where are they?

Who's left of the Kadhafi clan and where are they?

HK displays newly discovered Napoleon hat with his DNA

HK displays newly discovered Napoleon hat with his DNA

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

How alcohol affects the heart

How alcohol affects the heart

 