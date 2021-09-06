WhatsApp testing new chat bubble design on messenger app

WhatsApp has a massive two billion user-base, but it can't sit back as rivals have also intensified the competition. Arch-rival Telegram, which reached one billion subscribers milestone, recently introduced new features including the support for unlimited video calls and live streaming.

Now, the Facebook-owned company in a bid to bring freshness to user-interface is testing a new chat bubble on WhatsApp, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community forum.

As we can see in the screenshot below, the WhatsApp Chat looks more rounded compared to the existing boxy structure. Also, the background colour inside the bubble is a bit darker as well.



WhatsApp testing new chat bubble design. Credit: WABetaInfo



Besides this, WhatsApp has plans to bring a reaction emoji feature similar to Facebook Messenger. A new button will be introduced below the chat session will be added for easy access to the animated emojis to reply faster.

These are just two of the many features, which are expected to arrive on WhatsApp in the coming weeks.

Last week, WhatsApp launched a new feature that allows users to transfer their chat history from an iPhone to Samsung phones (Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3).

This feature will be made available to more branded phones in the coming weeks.

