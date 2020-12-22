Xiaomi teaser hints at Mi 10i launch in Jan 2021

As the eventful 2020 comes to a close, Xiaomi is all set to introduce a brand new phone to usher in 2021 in India.

Xiaomi has sent a media invite to the DH. It has scheduled to host a virtual event on January 5 and the teaser hints it might be the new Mi series phone with a 108MP camera.

It is widely reported that the mysterious phone might be rumoured Mi 10i 5G. It is said to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Inside, it is expected to come packed with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor backed by 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage and Android 11 OS. It will also feature a 4,820mAh battery with a 33W charger in the retail box.

A perfect start to the new year. #ThePerfect10 Guess what's coming and 1⃣0⃣ lucky winners stand a chance to win #Mi goodies perfect for all you enthusiasts. A hint is in the video. Leave your responses with #ThePerfect10. 05.01.21

Stay Tuned. Spread The Word. pic.twitter.com/PnD4xmZWt7 — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 22, 2020

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Mi 10i is expected to boast a quad-camera module-- main 108MP (with 1/1.5-inch Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro sensor with LED flash on the back. On the front, it is said to come with 16MP snapper.

However, the price details are yet to be ascertained. Xiaomi is known for its aggressive pricing strategy and as Mi 10i will be the first phone to launch in India in 2021, it is likely to be priced anywhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.