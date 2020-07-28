Xiaomi to bring back Redmi Prime series to India

Since the entry of Xiaomi in 2014, budget Redmi phones have been very popular among price-conscious consumers as the devices offer better specifications for the low price compared to the rival brands. Later, the company introduced the Redmi Prime with top-end features but continued to be offered under Rs 10,000. Also, it was the first 'Made in India' product from the house of Xiaomi.

As anticipated, this was a huge hit in the market and with the rising popularity of big-screen Redmi Note series, Xiaomi was able to dethrone Samsung in a few years as the numero uno smartphone brand in India.

But, for reason unknown, Xiaomi discontinued the Prime series phones and replaced the model with 'Pro'. Now, it plans to bring back the nostalgia by launching Redmi 9 with Prime suffix next week on August 4.

Manu Kumar Jain, vice president (global, managing director (India), Xiaomi took to Twitter to confirm the news.

There is no official word from Xiaomi about the specifications of the Redmi 9 Prime. However, word on the street is that the Redmi 9 series is likely to feature a 6.53-inch full HD+ drop-notch display with Gorilla Glass 3 shield, quad-camera module (13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP ) with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Inside, it is likely to come with Media Tek Helio G80 processor backed by Android 10-based MIUI 12, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage, a 5020mAh battery with Type-C 10W charger and 2 + 1 card slots.

As far as the price is concerned, it is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000, depending on the RAM+Storage configuration.

