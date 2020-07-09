You can now talk to Amazon’s Alexa hands-free on mobile

Amazon will soon roll out a new 'hands-free' option in the latest update of the Alexa app. The new feature is comparable to using Alexa on an Amazon Echo device.

Users can now have Alexa cater to their needs, be it playing music, receiving weather updates, or calling someone on their contact list, simply via voice control. Earlier, users were required to tap the blue Alexa button at the bottom of the screen to engage the virtual assistant.

To begin the hands-free experience, users can ask their device’s inbuilt virtual assistant, Google Assistant for Android and Siri for Apple to launch the Alexa app.

However, the feature only works if the phone is unlocked, with the Alexa app opened on the screen. Amazon is rolling out the feature worldwide over a span of several days, so it may not be available to some users immediately.

In a related development, Amazon has also improved features in Prime, its media services provider, now allowing up to 6 user accounts with just one Amazon Prime subscription.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.