Young men seek answers to an age-old question: How to be hot

Like many internet communities of the young and very online, the world of looksmaxxing is shot through with a kind of self-deprecating, facetious humor, in which obscure references and jargon function as a form of in-group signaling. There is "mogging" (looking better than someone else) and a slightly tongue-in-cheek fixation on something called "canthal tilt," which refers to the angle of the eye. Lest this seem the fixation of only a group of very self-conscious boys, the canthal-tilt fixation has also made its way to the world of beauty magazines.