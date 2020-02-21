A historical run

When community farming was in vogue, Kambala was introduced to amuse farmers after their gruelling field work, informs retired lecturer K Gunapala Kadamba. He has been associated with the traditional sport for five decades.

Before fragmentation of the land, the centuries-old traditional and ritualistic Kambalas (Bare Kambala, Pokare Kambala, Arasu Kambala), praying for a bumper crop was conducted across Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod districts.

Kambalas were also conducted during coronations of kings (Hudi Kambala).

Kadamba recollects that even today Devara Kambala is organised at Vaidyanatheshwara Temple in Kokkada to help people in illness.

The modern Kambala, focussing on the buffalo race, has been held in a few places like Bajagoli, Mijar, Aladangady.

Kadamba, serving as convenor of Kambala Samrakshana Nirvahane matthu Tharabethi Academy, says the race is conducted under four categories : Negilu (using a light plough) and Hagga (a rope is tied to the buffalo), Adda Halege (farmer stands on a wooden plank) and Kane Halege (where the water splashed by the speeding buffaloes should reach certain height)

Under Hagga and Negilu, senior (based on the teeth of a buffalo) and junior events are conducted. Veteran jockeys often take part in Adda Halage and Kane Halage.

In 1989, a meeting was convened in Dharmasthala under the leadership of Dr D Veerendra Heggade. Then, a Kambala committee was set up with entrepreneur M R H Punja as its first president.

Since then, the number of modern Kambalas has increased.

“A year ago, the District Kambala Samithi in Venur had declared my academy ‘bogus’ and disqualified jockeys including Srinivas Gowda,” Kadamba says, “Life has come full circle this year.”